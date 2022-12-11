Bonko Khoza found himself in Twitter mentions after a snap of the talented actor went viral

Some social media users were not feeling The Wife star's new look with a beard and a scar which is believed to be for a movie role

Ladies said Bonko's new look was unflattering and he should stick to his usual look

A recent picture of award-winning South African actor Bonko Khoza's new look had social media users talking.

Bonko Khoza's new look got mixed reactions from social media users. Image: @bonkokhoza.

Source: Instagram

Netizens weighed in on the actor who rose to prominence for playing the role of Mqhele Zulu in the Showmax telenovela The Wife's look.

In a picture shared by controversial Twitter user ChrisExcel102, the star ditched his usual clean-shaven look for a fierce beard and a scar. Although many agreed that Bonko Khoza's new look was for a movie role, others said they were not feeling it.

@Questerr_ said:

"He’s handsome. Say you just don’t like his looks, and you’ve deliberately chosen a bad photo to misrepresent him in accordance with your prejudice. He’s a strong, manly image, and a seductively endearing beard. No wonder most women find him attractive, and that’s the important thing."

@Floza93853081 commented:

"They've done make-up on him even that scar too..he is busy shooting the movies..the guy is handsome n hot."

@MakukuleZamo noted:

"This guy is terrifying. I’d run in the opposite direction."

@amanda8075 added:

"The black version of AKA."

Kelly Rowland raves over Cassper Nyovest in viral interview, says she listens to Mufasa’s music

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Cassper Nyovest is one of the best stars to ever come out of South Africa, even Kelly Rowland agrees. The former Destiny's Child star raved over the Amademoni hitmaker in a video circulating on social media.

The Coffee singer commended Mufasa for his fire performance at the 2018 Global Citizen. She said they saw the performance on the monitors and rushed to see who was performing. She said:

"There was an artist when I came a few years back and he put on a killer performance. It was incredible. Cassper? He nailed that performance and I remember we all saw the monitors behind the stage and we were like "We wanna go out there." He had the personality."

Source: Briefly News