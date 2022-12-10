Kelly Rowland had Mzansi basking in pride after she revealed that she considers Cassper Nyovest one of the best artists in South Africa

The American singer made these sentiments during a recent interview where she gushed over Cassper's iconic Global Citizen performance

Social media users reacted to the clip shared on Mufasa's Instagram page saying the two stars should collaborate on a hit

Cassper Nyovest is one of the best stars to ever come out of South Africa, even Kelly Rowland agrees. The former Destiny's Child star raved over the Amademoni hitmaker in a video circulating on social media.

Kelly Rowland revealed that she enjoyed Cassper Nyovest's fire performance at the Global Citizen. Image: @casspernyovest and @kellyrowland.

The Coffee singer commended Mufasa for his fire performance at the 2018 Global Citizen. She said they saw the performance on the monitors and rushed to see who was performing. She said:

"There was an artist when I came a few years back and he put on a killer performance. It was incredible. Cassper? He nailed that performance and I remember we all saw the monitors behind the stage and we were like "We wanna go out there." He had the personality."

Heading to his Instagram page, an ecstatic Cassper Nyovest shared the video and tagged Kelly Rowland. Fans rushed to the comments section to ask the stars to collaborate on a hit song.

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to Kelly Rowland saying she loved his performance

@moses_nyagota26 said:

"She's speaking on behalf of Queen Bee too... remember that Global Citizen show."

@mad_khuzo commented:

"Even Beyoncé wa go Cava after the Global Citizen performance."

@missvalentine2557 added:

“Cassper Nyovest, the best the best the best”

@nkoshh noted:

"I remember that performance at Global Citizen you killed that show."

@sniperontarget_ wrote:

"MR REFILWE I KEEP SAYING WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE A GENIUS OF YOUR STATURE."

@kholekamusic commented:

"Who is this guy? It's Cassper Nyovest."

