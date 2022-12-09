Masasa Mbangeni and Gwydion Beynon have reportedly ended their picture perfect relationship

The actress is said to be healing from the heartbreaking after they dived in head first in with their PDA

Friends close to the couple revealed that Gwydion was not happy that Masasa quit her job that brought in a regular income

Masasa Mbangeni and Gwydion Beynon ended their relationship.

Former Scandal actress Masasa Mbangeni and TV writer and co-founder of Tshedza pictures Gwydion Beynon are rumoured to have parted ways.

Gwydion's friends told Zimoja about the sudden separation that happened a few months, and they said that Masasa didn't handle the split very well.

"She was heartbroken shame. It ended badly and abruptly, and she wasn’t handling the breakup. They got too excited too soon, maybe."

According to the publication the couple's problems started when Masasa left her full-time job as a drama lecturer and went back to acting.

One friend said Gwydion was affected by the Masasa's unsustainable income and the fact that she's was hustling for acting gigs, reported ZAlebs.

The lovebirds were already living together and used to gush over each other on social media that's why their friends were shocked by their break up.

The couple's pals shared that they hope Gwydion who's part of popular shows like Legacy and The River will hook her up with an acting role.

"But I doubt she will be dating anytime soon, But I hope he at least gives her work in one of their productions, but I highly doubt with the way things ended."

‘RHOD’ star Londie London shown love by peeps after revealing split with hubby Hlubi Nkosi was traumatic

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London had her tell-all about her split with her hubby, Hlubi Nkosi, on Kaya 959 Breakfast show. The stunner said she chose self-love.

Londie made news headlines and trended for days when a Tweep aired her marriage's dirty laundry on social media. Twitter entertainment blogger Musa Khawula started the cheating rumours levelling against Hlubi.

