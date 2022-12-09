Big Zulu and K.O's fans are convinced that the two rappers have collaborated on a song after Nkabi posted a snap of the two of them together

Just recently, Big Zulu and the Sete hitmaker released tracks dissing each other in which Big Zulu revealed K.O denied him a feature years ago

The two rappers are seemingly filming a music video in the new snap and many agreed that Big Zulu and K.O hit the studio together and recorded a song

Big Zulu's new pic with K.O sparked collaboration talks on the timeline. Hip-hop heads are convinced that the two rappers have an upcoming song together.

Big Zulu took to his Twitter timeline and posted the pic he snapped with the Sete hitmaker. He revealed that him and K.O are on good terms after they dissed each other in diss tracks they dropped a few months back.

In the pic, it looks like the Mali Eningi hitmaker and Mr Cash Time were filming a music video. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu complained that K.O ignored him when he asked for a feature.

Hip-hop heads convinced Big Zulu and K.O recorded a song together

Many of their fans, who commented in Zulu, believe that the two stars hit the studio after they dropped the saucy diss songs.

@MKHACANE2 said:

"So maar after 150 the feature did happen, ya neh."

@RevivalTummy added:

"La feature wawuyicelile (that feature you asked for). Dreams do come through! AyizondiNkabi."

K.O responds to Big Zulu's diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that K.O's song, Omega Freestyle which addresses Big Zulu, had his fans excited for some new music in the South African hip-hop scene.

K.O supporters were happy that their fave still has the it-factor. Some just thought that K.O could have done more on the song replying to Big Zulu.

K.O became the latest rapper to respond to Big Zulu's diss track directly. Fans were satisfied that K.O replied to what Nkabi had to say in his latest song dissing Mzansi rappers, 150 Bars.

