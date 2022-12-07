Hardworking South African rapper Blxckie has been named the hottest MC of 2022 in Mzansi by the MTV Base hip-hop panel

The MTV Base Top 10 Hottest MCs of 2022 list dropped recently and Blxckie's favourite collaborator K.O took the second spot in the list

Other rappers such as Nasty C, A-Reece, Big Zulu, Emtee and 25K also made the list of top 10 hottest rappers in the country

MTV Base has announced the its list of Mzansi's top 10 rappers for 2022. The music channel's hip-hop panel named Blxckie as the MC of the year.

The MTV Base Top 10 Hottest MCs of 2022 list was announced recently. While Blxckie leads the pack, his Sete collaborator K.O took the second spot.

K.O and Blxckie's blazing hot single featuring Young Stunna is doing damages on the dance floor and is one the most streamed songs this year.

TshisaLIVE reports that Nasty C took the third spot. He has been doing international tours and collaborating with successful rappers like AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Maglera Doe Boy and A-Reece completed the first half of the list.

Big Zulu, Priddy Ugly and others named in the top 10

Other local rappers including Big Zulu, 25K, Emtee, Priddy Ugly and Lucasraps also made the top 10. This has been a good year for Mzansi hip-hop as most rappers dropped dope projects after Big Zulu "resurrected" hip-hop with his diss track, 150 Bars. The genre has also been doing good when compared to Amapiano.

DJ Zinhle bags 42nd spot in world's Top 100 Best Female DJs list

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle is exactly the girl she thinks she is. The South African DJ continues to raise the Mzansi flag high when it comes to setting trends in the music space.

The Umlilo hitmaker has bagged herself a major international recognition. The star made it to the DJANE World Top 100 Best Female DJs of 2022. She made it to the top 50 of the list.

DJANE took to Instagram and announced that DJ Zinhle took the 42nd spot in the tightly-contested poll. ZAlebs reports that the international organisation captioned its post:

"Taking this year’s No. 42 @djzinhle from South Africa. 42 positions UP!"

Charlotte De Witte from Belgium took the top spot. She holds her position for the second year in a row. Amelie Lens, who is also from Belgium, took the second spot.

