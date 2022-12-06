DJ Zinhle has bagged a major international recognition as she made to the DJANETOP World Top 100 Best Female DJs of 2022

DJ Zinhle is exactly the girl she thinks she is. The South African DJ continues to raise the Mzansi flag high when it comes to setting trends in the music space.

The Umlilo hitmaker has bagged herself a major international recognition. The star made it to the DJANETOP World Top 100 Best Female DJs of 2022. She made it to the top 50 of the list.

DJANETOP took to Instagram and announced that DJ Zinhle took the 42nd spot in the tightly-contested poll. ZAlebs reports that the international website captioned its post:

"Taking this year’s No. 42 @djzinhle from South Africa. 42 positions UP!"

Charlotte de Witte from Belgium took the top spot. She holds her position for the second year in a row.

Amelie Lens, who is also from Belgium, was announced as the runner-up.

DJ Zinhle's fans congratulate her

While some of the reality TV star's fans tagged her, some peeps who have come so far seen DJANETOP's post congratulated the stunner.

phumla_mbazima

"The Queen. Her majesty."

lelohkhoza added:

"Congratulations."

DJ Zinhle already misses hubby Murdah Bongz

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle revealed that she already misses her hubby, Murdah Bongz, just a few days into December. The reality TV star and her man are both DJs and spend most of the festive season travelling to gigs.

They moved in together after they got hitched but the summer season means more business for them and more days without seeing each other. Mörda plays more international gigs and travels abroad often while the Umlilo hitmaker gets booked across Mzansi during this time of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Asante's mom posted a snap of herself with her baby daddy. TshisaLIVE reports that she said she already misses her hubby and their kids because "work has been so crazy".

