Media personality DJ Zinhle took to her timeline to share that she already misses her husband and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, this festive season

The reality TV star and her music producer bae spend the summer season travelling across the globe as they get booked to perform at different events

Even though they live in the same house, DJ Zinhle shared that she's too busy during this time of the year and she doesn't spend enough time at home

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

DJ Zinhle has revealed that she already misses her hubby, Murdah Bongz, just two days into December. The reality TV star and her man are both DJs and spend most of the festive season travelling to gigs.

DJ Zinhle said she missed her hubby Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

They moved in together after they got hitched but the summer season means more business for them and more days without seeing each other. Mörda plays more international gigs and travels abroad often while the Umlilo hitmaker gets booked across Mzansi during this time of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Asante's mom posted a snap of herself with her baby daddy. TshisaLIVE reports that she said she already misses her hubby and their kids because "work has been so crazy".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's fans compare them to Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Peeps took to Zinhle's comment section and shared that they also miss their loved ones. Many said the celeb couple is Mzansi's very own Beyoncé and Jay-Z while others compared them to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

DJ Oscar Mbo wrote:

"He was so miserable on Tuesday."

nonibu said:

"My husband went to the office this morning and he's coming back this evening and I miss him as soon as he leaves the house. Marriage is amazing when you've found your person."

nevalmadlila commented:

"Because you got married to your best friend. Can someone come and get my husband... my tired is even tired."

mvelodiamond wrote:

"We need more marriages like this, I can't wait to say my husband."

cmutah said:

"Our Ye and Kim, much love for you guys."

ntlatsi_motaung commented:

"Uthando lives right here."

noluthando4972 wrote:

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z base South Africa."

ngemasiziwe added:

"International, best couple ever."

DJ Zinhle says she no longer entertains trolls

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle has been accused of ignoring a question about the Black Motion split. The Umlilo hitmaker was a guest on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's breakfast show on Kaya 959.

Many people were looking forward to her response to the question about her alleged involvement in the breakup of the house music duo. She got hitched to Murdah Bongz and many claimed she influenced him to leave Black Motion and become a solo artist.

When Dineo asked her about the rumours, DJ Zinhle shared that she no longer entertains trolls. Instead, Kairo and Asante's mom said she's a human being and has a family she responsible for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News