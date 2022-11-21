DJ Zinhle has opened up about no longer entertaining trolls in her interview with Dineo Ranaka on her Kaya 959 breakfast show with Sol Phenduka

Reacting to a trending video of the interview, the media personality was accused of ignoring a question about whether she told her hubby, Murdah Bongz, to leave Black Motion

DJ Zinhle trended when the news broke that Black Motion broke up after she and Murdah Bongz tied the knot with many suspecting her of influencing her hubby's decision

DJ Zinhle has been accused of ignoring a question about the Black Motion split. The Umlilo hitmaker was a guest on Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's breakfast show on Kaya 959.

DJ Zinhle was accused of ignoring a question about her hubby's decision to leave Black Motion. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Many people were looking forward to her response to the question about her alleged involvement in the breakup of the house music duo. She got hitched to Murdah Bongz and many claimed she influenced him to leave Black Motion and become a solo artist.

When Dineo asked her about the rumours, DJ Zinhle shared that she no longer entertains trolls. Instead, Kairo and Asante's mom said she's a human being and has a family she responsible for, reports TshisaLIVE.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their reactions to her video. Many claimed the reality TV star deliberately ignored the question.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"The question was did she tell Bongz to leave Black Motion. Yonke lento asibalela yona we don’t need it."

@TawanaM14 said:

"Don’t think she understood the question."

@Nqobile_Coomalo commented:

"I think she deliberately ignored it."

@Mlungu_Wajehova wrote:

"Did you cut out the part where she finally answers the question."

@SandyTlang said:

"True politician, she evaded the question and Dineo kept on saying 'hmm'."

@mlaba_mpho commented:

"But she did not answer?"

@Pinky94928477 wrote:

"She basically said in not many words that she removes herself from all the negativity which means that she will not entertain what is being said about her or her family."

@KamogeloECYT added:

"She really did Black Motion dirty and like she didn't deny it live."

Murdah Bongz opens up after Black Motion replaced him

In related news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz has opened up about being replaced by Black Motion. The DJ and Thabo Smol have been doing music together for a minute but have now gone their separate ways.

Speaking to Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on their Kaya 959 breakfast show, Murdah Bongz claimed that he also saw the news on social media. The star said he was travelling at the time the news broke.

Murdah Bongz, aka MÖRDA, shared that some of his friends sent him Twitter screenshots confirming that he had been replaced by Problem Child. He said he was surprised because Thabo Smol did not inform him before making the announcement.

