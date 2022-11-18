In a recent interview, Murdah Bongz opened up about how he found out on social media that Black Motion had replaced him

The DJ told Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959 that he was travelling when someone sent him screenshots of Black Motion introducing a new member

Murdah Bongz shared that he'll meet with Thabo Smol one of these days to try and resolve the matter now that he's back in the country

Murdah Bongz has opened up about being replaced by Black Motion. The DJ and Thabo Smol have been doing music together for a minute but have now gone their separate ways.

Murdah Bongz has opened up about finding out on social media that Black Motion has replaced him.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on their Kaya 959 breakfast show, Murdah Bongz claimed that he also saw the news on social media. The star said he was travelling at the time the news broke.

Murdah Bongz, aka MÖRDA, shared that some of his friends sent him Twitter screenshots confirming that he had been replaced by Problem Child. He said he was surprised because Thabo Smol did not inform him before making the announcement.

According to ZAlebs, he said he'll meet Thabo Smol soon to discuss the matter as he was busy travelling when he found out about his substitute on social media.

DJ Zinhle slammed for Black Motion split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Black Motion and DJ Zinhle topped the trends list when Mzansi blamed Zinhle for the duo's alleged split.

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee started the rumour when he took to his timeline and shared that Black Motion allegedly didn't exist anymore.

After his post, the rumour spread like wild fire on social media. The Hosh hitmaker has worked with Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol on a track before and many people believed him when he tweeted about the duo's split.

Following his post, Mzansi music fans accused Zinhle of causing the split. Many alleged that she convinced her baby daddy and hubby, Murdah Bongz, to leave the house music duo and concentrate on his solo career as a DJ.

