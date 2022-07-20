Black Motion has allegedly split and again music fans are pointing fingers at Murdah Bongz's baby mama, DJ Zinhle

Prince Kaybee sparked the rumour when he took to his timeline and shared that he can't believe that the duo has gone their separate ways

Social media users are accusing DJ Zinhle of encouraging her baby dad to leave the group and focus on his solo career as a DJ

Black Motion and DJ Zinhle are topping the trends list. Mzansi is blaming DJ Zinhle for the duo's alleged split.

Black Motion has allegedly split and fans are pointing fingers at DJ Zinhle. Image: @djzinhle, @realblackmotion

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee started the rumour when he took to his timeline and shared that Black Motion allegedly doesn't exist anymore.

After his post, the rumour spread like wild fire on social media. The Hosh hitmaker has worked with Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol on a track before and many people believed him when he tweeted about the duo's split. Prince Kaybee wrote on Twitter:

"Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time."

Following his post, Mzansi music fans accused DJ Zinhle of causing the split. Many alleged that she convinced her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, to leave the house music duo and concentrate on his solo career as a DJ.

@Prince_SA3 said:

"Heard that Zinhle told Bongz that he's better off without Thabo coz he's holding him back ngama drums."

@MsNtfulini commented:

"It's sad but we can't do anything, Bongz chose to be a hand bag."

@lerato_lalove asked:

"Why is everyone blaming Zee for this. Is Bongz not a grown man with his own mind?

@Tee_Da_Gluck commented:

"Bongs became Zinhle's handbag."

@4_flexing wrote:

"Bathi the drums made too much noise for Zinhle's kids."

@Are_you_the_1 added:

"Women mess things up eventually..."

Black Motion shut down reports of split

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Motion denied that they've split up. The music duo topped the trends list towards the end of April when it was reported that they've decided to concentrate on their solo careers.

The Set Me Free hitmakers took to social media to share a statement following the rumours of their split. They shared that Murdah Bongz is launching his solo career but is still a member of the band. The stars also confirmed that DJ Zinhle's baby dad is rebranding to Mörda.

In the statement Black Motion shared on Instagram, they also revealed that Thabo Smol is also venturing into other "business aspects", reports TshisaLIVE. DJ Zinhle was accused of causing the split.

