Black Motion has taken to social media to shut down the reports of their alleged split but confirmed that they are launching their solo careers

The music duo trended over the weekend after it was reported that they've decided to end their relationship and concentrate on their individual careers

In a statement, Black Motion shared that Murdah Bongz is rebranding to Mörda while Thabo Smol has decided to venture into other aspects of business

Black Motion has denied that they've split up. The music duo topped the trends list over the weekend when it was reported that they've decided to concentrate on their solo careers.

Black Motion has denied that they're splitting. Image: @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

The Set Me Free hitmakers took to social media to share a statement following the rumours of their split. They shared that Murdah Bongz is launching his solo career but is still a member of the band. The stars also confirmed that DJ Zinhle's baby dad is rebranding to Mörda.

In the statement Black Motion shared on Instagram, they also revealed that Thabo Smol is also venturing into other "business aspects", reports TshisaLIVE. DJ Zinhle was accused of causing the split.

Peeps took to the band's comment section on the photo and video sharing app to share their thoughts on the statement. Many apologised to Zinhle for their wild accusations.

musiqworks said:

"That sounds like a break up."

mkhatshwa.sakhile wrote:

"I hope this is true. You guys are a dynamic duo. Your music is healing to us your fans."

bonolodeluentmakgata commented:

"But the separation starts like this, solo careers blah blah then no more duo."

dee_nkele wrote:

"Yooooooh, thank you bawo. People need to apologize to Dj Zinhle."

mpho.malele said:

"Solo and stuff, I don't buy it."

rakgadi__ commented:

"I don't like the sound of this. It's not gonna end well, soon or later y'all gonna tell us you have separated."

donald_matuludi wrote:

"From the House Music loving nation, Thank you."

i_am_nqozela added:

"Good to hear that, but all I know is it will never be the same again. When 1 launches a solo career it becomes the end of a duo. Ukhona oselfish lana, they made it this far together what has changed now?"

DJ Zinhle responds to claims she caused Black Motion split

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle found herself topping Twitter trends following unconfirmed reports that Black Motion was splitting. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that the music duo had decided to pursue solo careers.

According to Khawula, the duo cancelled a show scheduled for New York, and Thabo has been booking gigs as a solo artist. He added that Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, is rebranding to Mörda.

Peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the unconfirmed reports. Many concluded that Murdah Bongz's baby mama DJ Zinhle had something to do with Black Motion splitting.

