Durban Gen will air its last episode on e.tv in January 2023 after the channel decided to cancel the medical drama set in Durban

e.tv confirmed the news in a statement it released recently, saying the canning of the show was part of a business strategy

The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions with some saying the show's producers did not do proper research while other question why their fave show was cancelled

e.tv has confirmed that it has canned Durban Gen. The medical drama set in Durban only started airing on the channel in October 2020.

The telenovela's last episode will air in January, 2023. The sad news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter and posted a statement from e.tv which confirmed that the it's the end of the road for the drama series.

TshisaLIVE reports that e.tv said one of the decisions to decommission the daily show was part of a business strategy after the company conducted an ongoing review of the on-air lifecycle of all their shows.

e.tv's decision to pull the plug on the popular show received mixed reactions on social media. Some peeps were not happy while others shared that it was about time.

@malumzskhulu commented:

"When that Dr said '30g of adrenaline' ngabona lapho ukuthi (that's when I realised) there's no research done here."

@Ntombie_M502 wrote:

"I'm sure etv has now discovered their biggest mistake of cancelling Rhythm City. HOZ should be next."

@AceStarr16 said:

"What were you expecting from a cast that is recycled from Uzalo, plus bad acting."

@ht4211 commented:

"Haibo! Just like that? I thought the show was doing well, with all the actors they have been hiring, what a shocker."

@Siidney131 wrote:

"There's nothing medical about that show."

@Cellydhl added:

"Bathong why... I love it mos mina."

