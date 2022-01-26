Halala: Meshack Mavuso Upgrades From Dr Dlamini to Mr Director on ‘Durban Gen’

Meshack Mavuso has shared that he has upgraded from playing the role of Dr Dlamini to the director role on Durban Gen

The star has been portraying the character of Dr Dlamini since the show premiered in 2020 until his recent promotion

Meshack's peers in the entertainment space and the cast of Durban Gen congratulated him for bagging the director role

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meshack Mavuso has taken to social media to announce that he is now a director on Durban Gen. The actor has been playing the role of Dr Dlamini since the show premiered a while back.

Meshack Mavuso is now a director on ‘Durban Gen’. Image: @mavuso101

Source: Instagram

The star has revealed that he has been putting in the work behind the camera hence it has been a while since he appeared on the e.tv soapie.

The former Yizo Yizo actor took to Instagram to thank the show's producer's for the promotion. He hilariously told his fans that they can now call him "Mr Director".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to ZAlebs, the telenovela made a debut in October 2020. Meshack has been playing the lead role since then until his recent promotion. His peers in the entertainment space and fans took to his comment section to congratulate him.

nelisiwe_faith_sibiya said:

"Daddy. I am so proud of you."

wiseman_mncube wrote:

"Aaaah Mkhulu, why am I not surprised."

ms_neomav commented:

"Proud of you, Sthandwa. They're all watching you from the stars. You were always destined for greatness."

iam_sibongokuhle said:

"My Director. Being directed by you today was such an honour!! You're a natural sir."

gugu_zuma_ncube wrote:

"You’ve always been exceptionally talented and you’re a born leader! You’re going to do an amazing job! Can’t wait to watch the episodes. You’ve already earned the respect of all the people you work with, so now the job is easy. Well done my brother!"

beth_ncube added:

"Proud of you my brother, I've always known you destined for greatness."

Meshack Mavuso Magabane directs 'Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular stage, film and TV actor Meshack Mavuso-Magabane took to social media recently to thank the Almighty for giving him strength to be able to direct new theatre musical Shaka Zulu:The Gaping Wound.

The play is written by late playwright Bongani Linda. It features a star-studded cast including the likes of Mduduzi Mabaso, Thembinkosi Chagwe and Nkanyiso Bhengu, among many.

The show started showing at the South African State Theatre on 19 October until 14 November, 2021. Taking to Instagram, Meshack posted teasers of the musical.

Source: Briefly News