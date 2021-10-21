'Durban Gen' Star Meshack Mavuso Magabane Directs 'Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound'

Durban Gen actor Meshack Mavuso-Magabane has thanked God for giving him the ability to direct epic stage play Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound

The popular stage, film and TV actor drives the theatre musical which features a stellar cast consisting of Mduduzi Mabaso, Nkanyiso Bhengu and Thembinkosi Chagwe, among others

The fans of the star, who shot to fame back in the days of Yizo Yizo, said they cannot wait to watch the historical stage show

Popular stage, film and TV actor Meshack Mavuso-Magabane took to social media recently to the Almighty for giving him strength to be able to direct new theatre musical Shaka Zulu:The Gaping Wound.

'Durban Gen' Star Meshack Mavuso Magabane is the director of stage play, 'Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound'. Image: @mavuso101

Source: Instagram

The play is written by late playwright Bongani Linda. It features a star-studded cast including the likes of Mduduzi Mabaso, Thembinkosi Chagwe and Nkanyiso Bhengu, among many.

The show started showing at the South African State Theatre from Tuesday, 19 October and it will go on until 14 November. Taking to Instagram, Meshack posted teasers of the musical. He captioned his post:

"I thank and praise you God of my ancestors. You have given me Strength and wisdom.Now I can safely say we are ready to blow you away. Shaka Zulu the gaping wound start today at the state theatre, don't miss it."

According to Sunday World, the veteran actor has also directed plays such as One Square Mile and TV series Bay of Plenty. The star has also acted in shows such as Yizo Yizo and Isidingo.

His followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the clips he posted. Check out some of their comment below:

mlungisi_m_ said:

"Definitely checking out this one."

sebasamogale wrote:

"I'm happy for you my brother."

thatzamangcobo commented:

"And we will show up like we did for the Alex project you did a long while ago."

patience_kraal said:

"Yhoooooo this. I'm so not gonna miss it."

lindz_ngubane wrote:

"Can’t wait to check it out."

mphoalitshabalala_ added:

"I tried buying tickets for tonight at Pick n Pay but they are not available. Are you sold out?"

