Daddy's Girl: Letoya Makhene Shares Video of Her Father Filmed on Her Birthday

Letoya Makhene has posted a video of her father Blondie Makhene that was filmed during her birthday in September

The Generations: The Legacy actress said her lit birthday dinner was organised by her boo, Lebo Keswa

The stunner shared that the biggest surprise of the night was when her dad walked in playing his guitar during the party

Letoya Makhene is such a daddy's girl. The Generations: The Legacy actress took to social media to post a video of her father, legendary musician Blondie Makhene.

Letoya Makhene's father celebrated her birthday with her. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The star shared that the clip of her pops was filmed on her birthday in September. Letoya said her dad provided the music during her surprise birthday. The party was organised by her bae, Lebo Keswa.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya revealed that the highlight of her birthday dinner was when her dad walked in with a guitar in his hands. She captioned the video:

"In September my wife @lebomakhenep threw me a surprise birthday dinner in our home with only a handful of my favourite people. The biggest surprise of them all was my dad @dr_blondiemakhene walking in with #MusicMyFirstLove."

Blondie Makhene was famous in Mzansi a few years back before the country had an a democratic government. He used to sing mostly struggle songs. Some of his hits include Bump Jive, Too Many People and Mandela Uthayihlome, among others.

