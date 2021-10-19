Going through veteran actress Letoya Makhene-Pulomo's social media feed, it is so clear to see that the celeb is all about her family

The actress and her wife, Lebo Kwesa, recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and the couple has four children combined

Letoya is known for gushing over her tiny tots and calling them her "blessings", the celeb is surely momma goals in many ways

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene is all about the mom life. The actress' biggest flex is without a doubt her family. Letoya shared snaps of herself hanging out with her daughters and the mommy-daughter trio was giving all kinds of cuteness.

Letoya Makhene has firmly cemented her priorities and a momma sits at the top. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene-Pulomo has always been a doting mother. YouthVillage reports that the media personality often refers to her children as her biggest blessings in life.

The loving mom often posts about her kids. Not so long ago, she shared a photo of her son Tamu with an adoring message that read:

"God has truly blessed me with the most amazing children!"

Today, Letoya has shared moments of her getting some quality time with her two girls, Kopano and Melo. The trio can be seen taking selfies and having a matching-outfit dance party with Kopano's robot.

The actress and her businesswoman partner used Heritage Month to serve Mzansi couple goals with a bit of traditional spice. They looked gorgeous in the designer traditional outfits they rocked as part of showcasing their culture and African roots.

Even though they live a glamorous life in the city of Johannesburg, they have not lost their traditional values. Letoya, who is a practising sangoma, plays the role of a classy businesswoman in the SABC soapie but she is traditionally rooted in real life.

Briefly News took to Letoya's official Instagram page to look at some of the snaps where the couple showed Mzansi how to rock traditional wear. Check out some of the pics the publication compiled below:

