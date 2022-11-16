Mthandazo Gatya has announced that he'll join Black Coffee and John Legend in studio after he impressed the US singer recently

The Mzansi singer got the attention of the Nervous hitmaker when he gave Nervous an African touch in a viral video a few weeks back

Mthandazo shared that John Legend's team has already sent him the song's files and he's now waiting for Black Coffee to conclude his world tour before they hit the studio

Mthandazo Gatya is over the moon after Grammy winners Black Coffee and John Legend agreed to get in studio with him.

The 32-year-old Mzansi singer grabbed both the US superstar and the world-renowned DJ's attention when he gave John's new single Nervous an African feel.

After the clip of Mthandazo Gatya belting out his own rendition of John's song went viral on social media, peeps tagged Black Coffee to produce a remix of the song.

Mthandazo told Daily Sun that he reached out to both the Superman hitmaker and John and they both agreed to hit the studio with him. According to the publication, John Legend has already sent Mthandazo's team files for the song, adding that they're now waiting for Coffee to add his magic touch to the track.

He's currently on a world tour and will hit the studio as soon as he gets a break. Mthandazo said Black Coffee assured him that if John is in, he'll also jump in.

John Legend shows love to Mthandazo Gatya after singer gave Nervous an African touch

In other music news, Briefly News previously reported that John Legend took to his timeline to show love to Mthandazo Gatya. The Mzansi singer gave the US singer's new song Nervous an African touch.

The video of the Afro-pop artist belting out the tune in isiZulu trended for days on social media. The star participated in John's open verse challenge and slayed it.

The songwriter's clip was viewed over 600 000 times on Twitter alone. The US singer also took to the micro-blogging app and praised Mthandazo for dropping a lit verse. Reacting to the video, John tweeted five fire emojis.

