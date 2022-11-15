AKA has dated most of the celeba in Mzansi and Briefly News compiled four of the rapper's turbulent relationships with local baddies

The Fela In Versace hitmaker has dated successful ladies such as his baby mama DJ Zinhle and larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba

The rapper lost his fiancée Nellie Tembe in a tragic way and model Nicole Nyaba also shared that she regrets dating AKA and accused him of being a devil

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

AKA is known for his fire music and hot girlfriends. The rapper has been in many relationships with Mzansi celebs and beautiful girls since his music career took off.

AKA has had turbulent relationships with the likes of Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The star has dated mainly baddies that are wanted by the whole industry. He can surely choose them but most of his relationships always end with tears.

The bad boy of Mzansi rap is also popular for being a playboy. Briefly News compiled some of the Fela In Versace hitmaker's turbulent relationships over the years.

1. AKA and DJ Zinhle break up, serve co-parenting goals

The rapper apparently met DJ Zinhle when they were both gigging in Botswana in 2012. They were stuck in a car when he showed his true player colours by giving her his jacked when he realised she was feeling cold, reports YouthVillage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fast forward, the two stars now have a beautiful daughter named Kairo. Even though they both moved on following cheating allegations, they are good at co-parenting.

2. AKA and Bonang Matheba start dating after rapper's break-up with DJ Zinhle

AKA and Bonang Matheba were once the most loved celebrity couple in the country. They took their romance to a whole new level when they flew out to film AKA's music video for The World Is Yours.

When things started falling apart, AKA hit the studio and dissed Bonang in a song. The rapper spilled the beans about the larger-than-life media personality in his song titled Beyonce. The Citizen reports that he even accused her of witchcraft.

3. AKA gets engaged to Nellie Tembe

The rapper surprised many when he got engaged to his young fiancée Nellie Tembe. He shared that he proposed to her on 21/02/2021. The stunner was 11 years younger than the rapper, reports True Love.

AKA sang about Nellie is his single titled Cross My Heart. In the track, he shared that Nellie made him feel like a king. Nellie tragically passed away while apparently in a hotel with AKA. She allegedly fell from the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

4. Did AKA and Nicole Nyaba date?

Nicole Nyaba accused AKA of being a devil when she opened up about her relationship with the rapper. Nicole was a guest on Gigi Lamayne's podcast, Point of View. She went on to accuse the musician of ruining her life.

According to The Citizen, She went on to share that she should have never trusted him as a lover and friend. Reacting to Nicole's claims, AKA said he was surprised because they didn't speak for over five years before the episode.

AKA and Nadia Nakai get matching tattoos

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported AKA and Nadia Nakai posted that they got his and hers tattoos.

AKA got half the face of a lion inked on his wrist, and Nadia Nakai had the other matching half of a lioness tatted on her wrist. The two halves together made a complete lion which fans found adorable.

Some shared their beliefs that tattoos are a bad omen and usually signal the beginning of the end for most relationships. The hip-hop stars are clearly head over heels in love and choosing to live in the present and are not affected by social media chatter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News