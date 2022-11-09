AKA and Nadia Nadia's rockstar relationship is growing stronger, and they took a bold step to show their devotion

The two rappers posted that they got his and hers tattoos to memorialise their time together permanently

Fans had mixed opinions about their bold step, with some saying getting matching ink was too drastic

AKA and Nadia Nadia get inked at the tattoo parlour. Image: @akawordwide and @nadinakai

Source: Instagram

One thing AKA does when he's in a relationship is dive in head first with his display of public affection. He and his girlfriend Nadia Nakia posted pictures and videos of getting tatted at a parlour on Instagram.

AKA got half the face of a lion tatted on his wrist, and Nadia had the other matching half of a lioness tatted on her wrist. The two halves together made a complete lion which fans found adorable.

Some shared their beliefs that tattoos are a bad omen and usually signal the beginning of the end for most relationships.

The rappers are clearly in love and choosing to live in the present and are not affected by social media chatter.

@ghettofabulousfilms said:

"When Supermega loves, he loves for real. Keep inspiring us, King Mega.❤️"

@mpho_shabazz mentioned:

"One thing about AKA he doesn't hide his lovers."

@sarah_sazzi posted:

"I don’t know why anyone would do this."

@nompilondlovu16 added:

"It gives Simba and Nala vibes."

@reneilwe_mahlare stated:

"Korobela mmawe!"

@bra___syd wrote:

"Usually, the end starts with matching tattoos. Goodluck, though."

msibisiphiwe_ asked:

"What happens when y'all break up?"

@9lockboiray_sa suggested:

"That's a risky move right there. Don't give Cassper something to rap bout when things end in tears. But anyways, congrats."

AKA opens up on how his affair with Nadia Nakai is going: “I’m in a fantastic place and enjoying each other”

In related stories, Briefly News reported that AKA is head over heels in love with Nadia Nakai, and he can't hide it. The rapper recently spoke about how they have been keeping the fire burning.

The rappers who made headlines when they became Instagram official after months of speculations have been hitting it off since. Supa Mega and Bragga have been gushing over each other on their pages. Posting loved-up and cosy snaps and clips of their romantic dinners.

Source: Briefly News