Andile and Tamia Mpisane was serving couple goals during their family vacation to sunny Dubai

The duo took a break from parenting duties and the Mpisane clan while they enjoyed a romantic moment overlooking the ocean

Social media shared lovely comments about the couple, with many people saying they are starting to warm up to them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Andile and Tamia Mpisane share their romantic moment on a yacht in Dubai. Image: @andilempisane10 and @tami_mpisane

Source: Instagram

The Mpisane family is currently in Dubai for some rest and recreation after his mom and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize departed from the DRC on a sour note.

Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia shared a sizzling clip all loved up on a yacht, enjoying the middle eastern sunset. In the Instagram video, they romantically danced to a local song while kissing each other.

The couple's Instagram followers said that Andile and Tamia seem to be shedding off the awkwardness. People thought they looked more relaxed and in love with each other now than at their wedding.

There were a lot of comments from fans complimenting Tamia on her beauty and how lowkey she's been compared to her over-the-top in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some comments from their Mzansi fans below:

@thoibokip said:

"Tamia’s beauty is effortless. No BBL, so humble, not trying to be what she’s not. Omuhle."

@khululiwe354 posted:

"Tamia is so humble.❤️"

@queenlee_raa asked:

"Why can’t people just congratulate Tamia and the couple without comparing them to another person?"

@theemillymaloa posted:

"The kind of relationship every woman wishes for, soft life on a yacht with hubby! Oh my, so beautiful. ❤️"

@weritwerkit wrote:

"This is an upgrade. She is breathtakingly beautiful

@samu_mlomomnandi stated:

"Love is in the air.❤️❤️"

@nhlahla_xhakaza added:

"My first time seeing them like this. I'm so happy they always seem to be distant from each other on social networks."

@mpho_ramontja shared:

"I like this girl Tamia, no drama.❤️❤️❤️"

Shauwn Mkhize and her family live large in Dubai after being mistreated in Congo, MaMkhize shares lit video

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and her fam are serving Mzansi family goals and vacation goals all at the same time. The wealthy businesswoman and her kids, including Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia, are living large in Dubai.

MaMkhize took to her timeline to post a clip of herself with her family leaving their mansion to catch their flight to the United Arab Emirates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News