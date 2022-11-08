Shauwn Mkhize is living it up in Dubai with her family after she and Royal AM were mistreated in Congo when they travelled to take part in the CAF tournament

The wealthy businesswoman posted a stunning clip of herself and her kids leaving their mansion to catch their flight to Dubai

MamMkhize's son Andile Mpisane also posted a clip of himself and his wife Tamia collecting a lux McLaren in the United Arab Emirates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shauwn Mkhize and her fam are serving Mzansi family goals and vacation goals all at the same time. The wealthy businesswoman and her kids, including Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia, are living large in Dubai.

Shauwm Mkhize and her family are living large in Dubai. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize took to her timeline to post a clip of herself with her family leaving their mansion to catch their flight to the United Arab Emirates. The reality TV star shared that she's spoiling herself after her professional soccer team was mistreated in Congo. Royal AM lost 2-0 when they made their CAF debut against TP Mazembe.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress took to Instagram and posted a stunning video of herself with her family. She captioned it:

"Family vac. I was mistreated in Congo and then my family said how about lunch in Dubai? The rest is history."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MaMkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, also shared a video of himself and his wife arriving in the UAE.

Peeps took to Khizo's timeline to praise the family for living large and inspiring them.

Actress Enhle Mbali said:

"Kwa Life is for the living!!"

lesegotlhosane wrote:

"Family ela yadi passports. Y'all are living large, ma'am."

lethi_gasa commented:

"You live a beautiful life Shauwn. You inspire us, the love you have for your family it’s beautiful to watch."

olu_yemisi said:

"It's the way Andile looks at Tamia for me. Enjoy."

choco_lattenm wrote:

"Not MamMkhize playing Drake and 21 Savage."

biggie2896 commented:

"Next level. Inspired."

ambie3085 added:

"MamMkhize - I love your lifestyle, and I love you too."

US actress Gabrielle Union and her hubby party up a storm in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are in Mzansi. The celebrity couple from the US partied up a storm at Konka in Soweto on Sunday night, 10 November.

The lux club located in the Johannesburg township took to social media to share a snap of the actress and the former professional basketball superstar. Konka captioned the pic it posted on Twitter:

"Super international Sundays @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade."

Gabrielle has acted in international movies such as Good Deeds, Think Like A Man, Breaking In and Daddy's Little Girls. Dwyane Wade played for Miami Heat for 16 years in the NBA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News