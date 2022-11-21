South Africans may never forgive Lady Zamar for alleging that singer Sjava forced himself on her

The star charted Twitter trends when she called out those who lie about being abused following the sad story of a grade 11 pupil from Mpumalanga

Social media descended on the My Baby hitmaker after she sympathised with the deceased Bafana's family

Lady Zamar came under fire from Twitter users when she called out women who falsely accused men of abuse.

Lady Zamar has been blasted for condemning those who lie about being molested. Image: @lady_zamar and @sjava_atm.

Source: Instagram

The singer was reacting to reports of a grade 11 Mpumalanga student who died after his girlfriend accused him of abusing her.

According to ZAlebs, the Collide hitmaker headed to her page to weigh in on the trending matter. She said her fans have been tagging her, and she felt terrible after reading about the story. The star then took a shot at those who lie about getting molested. She wrote:

"I keep getting tagged on this... it’s terrible reading such… no one should ever lie about getting molestedr.i.p to the young man Bafana Sithole."

Mzansi descended on Lady Zamar, reminding her she was also guilty of the same crime. Peeps said the singer must issue a heartfelt apology to Sjava for falsely accusing the Umama singer of abuse.

SA demands an apology from Lady Zamar on Sjava's behalf

@MenziwokuhleMa1 said:

"Until that Lady Zamar character apologises to Sjava for false abuse accusations, she will suffer bullying in this app. She is part of the problem ..Women like her have made some men spend countless years in jail with those false accusations...Men are suffering, too it's enough."

@KhanyaJ_ added:

"It's said news, hey, but we haven't forgotten what you did to Sjava..."

@_senz_y noted:

"They are tagging you because, it is alleged that you did the same to Sjava… I think you need to address that issue."

Somizi shares conversation with DJ Sumbody before his death: "His last words were don't forget to wear white"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi had broken his silence following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing on Sunday, 20 November. Unknown gunmen reportedly gunned down the star in Pretoria.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with the media and on social media platforms. Part of the statement read:

"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sekofa allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022."

Source: Briefly News