The festive season is here, and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMKhize" Mkhize is living her best life in Dubai with her family

The TV star gave her followers a sneak peek inside her luxurious vacation by sharing several pictures on Instagram

Captioning her photo dump, MaMkhize encouraged people to be extra vigilant and safe this festive season

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn Mkhize is in Dubai with her family. Image: @kwa_mammkhize/Instagram

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize posted beautiful pictures showing herself, Sbahle Mpisane, Tamia Mpisane and her other family members having a great time on the yacht in Dubai.

She said she is grateful that everyone made it this far, saying it's been a year of learning, triumphs, tribulations and immense growth. She wrote:

"Hello, December. The countdown has officially begun! It’s the last month of 2022, and I cannot wait to shut down and begin the festivities. Please be extra vigilant and stay safe during the festivities. Please be extra vigilant and stay safe during the festivities"

Fans and other celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, Phindile Gwala and Winnie Ntshaba, have since taken to the comments section to react.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@zwanextnmn0854 said:

"If I had a chance to choose a family, definitely I'll belong to this one❤️❤️❤️"

@zamagcaba_mrsmabaso wrote:

"The last frame is everything "

@nomadic_of_azania:

"The only woman who is not pressured by Frontal fever "

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize roasted after she tried to look hot in a video, peeps say she’s cringe

In another article, Briefly News reported that people did not like MaMkhize's video.

MaMkhize and her family receive a lot of hate and as much love on social media platforms. She was dragged after she posted a video showing off her sauciest facial expressions, but social media users were not impressed. They said the businesswoman was too old to be making videos like that. @_kena shared on Twitter that the clip shows how she (the tweep) flirts with her crush.

The comments section was quickly flooded with different reactions. Many people slammed MaMKhize for posting such content, while others said she was just having a harmless fan. One person wrote: "The problem with being rich and having yes men around you, no one tells you to tone it down a bit."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News