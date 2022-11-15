Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize's video pulling the sauciest facial expressions has gone viral on Twitter

Peeps roasted the famous businesswoman saying she was cringe in the video and she's too old to put out content like that online

Other South African netizens believed that MaMkhize's riches have been making her act weird lately

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi showed no mercy to Shauwn Mkhize after a video of her trying to look hot and seduce the camera went viral. Peeps said Shauwn was cringe.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize Roasted After She Tried to Look Hot in a Video, Peeps Say She’s Cringe

Source: Instagram

It's not the first time social media wasn't kind to MaMkhize. The businesswoman's looks, her soccer team Royal AM, and everything that has to do with her son Andile's domestic abuse allegations have landed her in hot water online.

Living up to their lethal ways of trolling MaMkhize, peeps immediately roasted her when the clip was posted by Twitter user @_kena. The user referred to the "cringe" clip, saying that's how she flirts with her crush.

The tweet went viral with over 4 000 likes, 881 retweets, and 556 quote tweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps tore MaMkhize apart. Many netizens referred to Shauwn's age, saying she's too old to take such saucy videos. According to Savanna News, MaMkhize was born in 1975, making her 47 years old this year.

Other tweeps pulled out memes of animals and people doing similar facial expressions to those MaMkhize made in her saucy video.

The overall mood in the comments section was that MaMkhize's clip was cringe. Peeps said MaMkhize's huge bucks had deceived her into thinking she could publish such saucy content on the internet.

Read other comments shared by netizens below:

@ThatGirlRudo said:

"I don't know why but this is so cringe to watch."

@mulalovee shared:

"These 5 seconds felt long "

@_McGyver365 posted:

"Ay, the Apartheid gang..."

@McFumbata replied:

"But this ain’t even hot anymore "

@MncubeJr reacted:

"Socially awkward lo olady , fana Nalantwana yakhe (She's like her son, socially awkward.)"

Shauwn Mkhize rumoured to be behind TP Mazembe’s stolen passports

In other news, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize was in Dubai relaxing after she and her soccer team Royal AM were mistreated during their visit to Congo.

In a twist of events, DRC's club TP Mazembe played a match against Royal AM again at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and it was reported that the team lost their passports.

TP Mazembe was allegedly stuck at a lodge in Durban while officials tried to sort out the emergency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News