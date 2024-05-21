Ramaphosa began his weekend-long campaign trail in KZN, visiting residents of Greytown and ending the day addressing ANC supporters in Ashdown township

During a campaign stop in Pietermaritzburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced a brief disruption from community healthcare workers

The workers, who earn about R4,000 per month without benefits, are seeking a meeting with Ramaphosa before the May 29 elections

Community Healthcare Workers (CHWs) demand permanent employment and better pay before elections.

A group of CHWs voiced their demands during a mini protest on Friday during President Cyril Ramaphosa's election campaign.

The incident occurred while Ramaphosa addressed African National Congress (ANC) supporters in Ashdown township.

Mini protest on the sidelines

The CHWs, holding placards and chanting Ramaphosa's name, interrupted the President's speech with calls for full-time positions and improved compensation.

See the post with the placards below:

“President Ramaphosa, we need a meeting with you regarding community healthcare workers."

“President, can you survive on R4,000 per month ... when are you absorbing healthcare workers.”

The protester noted in their placards.

Some workers who spoke to TimesLIVE currently receive a monthly stipend of approximately R4,000 without additional benefits like pension or medical aid.

These workers are employed on a contractual basis, with agreements lasting 12 months, leaving them without job security.

The healthcare workers are demanding a meeting with President Ramaphosa before May 29, the day of the upcoming elections, to discuss a plan to make their positions permanent.

ANC will create jobs

Ramaphosa did not address the workers' concerns during his speech despite the demonstration.

Instead, he emphasised the ANC's commitment to job creation through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

He also highlighted the significance of the recently signed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which aims to provide equitable healthcare access to all South Africans.

“As we speak, our people are not able to access quality health care because when they are unwell, and want to seek medical assistance, they are asked to pay a fortune. As things stand, only the rich can access quality health care. And to us as the ANC that’s unacceptable."

ANC campaign trail

The President's address in Ashdown was part of a broader campaign effort to garner support for the ANC ahead of the elections.

However, the demonstration by the community healthcare workers underscored ongoing issues within the healthcare sector, particularly concerning the employment conditions of CHWs.

Ramaphosa unveils ANC manifesto in KZN

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa committed to addressing South Africa's loadshedding, high unemployment, and service delivery challenges.

In his address, Ramaphosa committed to subsidising essential services, emphasising that the ANC is the critical driver of such initiatives.

Ramaphosa addressed thousands of ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, pledging to enhance the lives of South Africans if re-elected.

