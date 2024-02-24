ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to addressing South Africa's loadshedding, high unemployment, and service delivery challenges

In his address, Ramaphosa committed to subsidising essential services, emphasising that the ANC is the key driver for such initiatives

Thousands of ANC supporters packed the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban as the ruling party hosted its Manifesto Launch

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the party will tackle the key issues facing South Africans. Images: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to deal with six important issues if the ruling party is voted into power again.

ANC vows transformation

Ramaphosa addressed thousands of ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, pledging to enhance the lives of South Africans if re-elected.

"Our jobs plan, building our industry to include an inclusive economy. We will tackle the high cost of living, we will invest in our people, we will defend democracy.

The ruling party's leader says the ANC learned from its mistakes and is the best choice to lead South Africa.

South Africans will take to the polls on the 29th of May for the general elections with different political parties detailing what they will do for the country should they win.

SA reacts to Ramaphosa's promises

South Africans all overreacted to the promises made by the ANC as the election season is in full swing.

Read some of the reactions from the ANC's Manifesto Launch below:

@62Lulamamavuso1 commented:

"Halala young lions halala,'ROAR YOUNG LIONS ROAR"

@mabob1023 stunned:

"No order in the ANC, president is talking others are having chat at the back is just a mess."

@dendroaspis2 shared:

"Lying, thieving, parasites!"

@_mashesha said:

"The EFF filled up Moses Mabhida without a single bus from another province.ANC brought buses from all provinces to fill up Moses Mabhida yet they claim to be loved by the people of KZN."

@Simply Eugene asked:

"Give us stats on how many buses are from KZN, GP, NW, WC, MP… especially for an organic nation with far over 100yrs of existence VS EFF with almost 11yrs and MK with few months."

@KhumaloElsie explained:

"They might flock BUT no guarantee that they are all ANC voters. Never be thrilled by crowds. Others just came for a lift."

Cyril Ramaphosa optimistic about voter turnout in 2024 elections

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is optimistic about significant voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

Voter registration closed with almost 28 million South Africans registered, but over 12 million did not.

South Africans on social media said they are ready to cast their votes in the 7th democratic elections.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News