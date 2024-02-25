The African National Congress (ANC) aims to invest in energy infrastructure that will assist the country in permanently ending rolling blackouts

The ruling party says investing in energy infrastructure will assist with the energy crisis

Eskom continues to battle with ageing coal-fired power stations and has implemented different stages of loadshedding

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to deal with the country's energy crisis. Images: @MyANC/Twitter and GettyImages/Rodger Bosch

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to tackle loadshedding if it was re-elected into power.

ANC aims to tackle loadshedding

The governing party has made several promises to improve the economy and create jobs. Ramaphosa says investing in energy infrastructure will assist the country to permanently end rolling blackouts.

According to SABC, the statement follows as Ramaphosa addressed the manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said:

“We are investing in energy infrastructure and in roads, also railways and to make sure that there is meaningful economic growth. Investment in energy is necessary for us to end rolling blackouts and ensure a secure supply of energy and that’s what we are going to be facing our attention on.”

The electricity supply disruptions harm small businesses and the country’s broader economy.

Netizens voice concerns over promises

People throughout the country did not believe what the ruling party had to say. The country has been facing a severe energy crisis with no end in sight.

Many shared their thoughts:

@Tebogo Monday said:

"Its to late we are voting for the EFF."

@HelenDavids shared:

It's to late we no longer need your electricty we have come up wit a solution that will not stress us anymore. Its called a solar system.

@Christianfedrick joked:

"O wow, we really did not know thank you for the logic"

@Donald Langa commented:

"Amazing how other countries resolve their challenges and we just keep hearing promises and no action."

@Riaanfoux says:

"They are basically saying they are admitting they are at fault and will do better. It's because of your government that we have loadshedding."

Eskom announces loadshedding reduction

The power utility has reduced the power cuts from Stage 4 to Stage 2 from Sunday morning until early afternoon.

Eskom plans to escalate back to Stage 3 loadshedding from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

