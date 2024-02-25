Eskom's recent statement on loadshedding brought temporary relief to South African citizens

The power utility has reduced the power cuts from Stage 4 to Stage 2 from Sunday morning until early afternoon

Eskom plans to escalate back to Stage 3 loadshedding from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's latest announcement provided a glimmer of hope for South Africans tired of navigating the dark days of loadshedding.

Eskom downgrades loadshedding

Starting Sunday morning, the power utility scaled back loadshedding from Stage 4 to Stage 2.

But hold on to your candles and rechargeable lamps, folks! While Stage 2 may offer a temporary sigh of relief, Eskom warns of turbulent times ahead.

Stage 3 expected to kick in

As Sunday progresses into the late afternoon and evening, the dreaded Stage 3 loadshedding will make a comeback until the early hours of Monday. The power company said:

"This is as a result of the anticipated recovery of emergency reserves overnight and the two generating units expected to return to service by Sunday."

Eskom promised to keep the public updated on any significant developments.

Rather than celebrating, netizens are frustrated by the relentless implementation of loadshedding, seeing no end in sight.

@OppiKoffi said:

"Wow, congratulations on achieving fokol."

@Presidentlin stated:

"No, it's because of the ANC manifesto event"

@MrsDeeMakhosi wrote:

"Just do whatever you want. Stage 29 we are ready for it!"

@MReddyRibeiro posted:

"Makes no difference to the schedule to improve loadshedding."

@Crystal76685377 mentioned:

"Excellent achievement in accomplishing nothing."

@12_ads_12 tweeted:

"Every day we are reminded of the potential we threw away as a country."

@raysingh22 asked:

"Why can't they just keep it constant? One can not be certain if it's lights on or off."

Recently, Briefly News reported that Eskom announced that there would be an improvement from the loadshedding the country is currently experiencing. The utility revealed that there would be a drop in stages as more units return online.

This was after the country was thrown into Stage 6 loadshedding, with parts of the country being plunged into darkness for extended periods.

