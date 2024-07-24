New evidence reportedly proves that the alleged triggerman in Senzo Meyiwa's murder was not at the scene

According to cellphone records, Carlos Mncube was allegedly nowhere near the crime scene at the time of the murder

Mzansi continues to hold strong opinions on the trial and weighed in on the latest developments

The man accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly not present. Images: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial took another dramatic turn after it was alleged that the suspected killer was not at the scene to begin with.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial continues

As Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues at a snail's pace, the court has revealed some new developments contradicting previous "evidence".

It is alleged that the suspected triggerman, Carlos Mncube, may have been cleared by his cellphone records, which showed that he was nowhere near the crime scene when the late Orlando Pirates goalie was murdered.

According to SowetanLIVE, cell towers picked up Mncube's phone in the Johannesburg CBD on the morning of the murder, in Vosloorus later that afternoon, and again in Joburg that evening - suggesting that he wasn't at the crime scene.

This contradicts one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi's version of the story, which was that Mncube called him about a "job" on the day of the murder, after which he communicated with Kelly Khumalo and later killed her boyfriend.

Mzansi reacts to Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Netizens are stunned by the latest developments:

ThabisoNkalusi2 said:

"Some people are so sure that this case is not cooked."

Thims_twinkie wrote:

"Washa! And the state must prove beyond reasonable doubt he was there."

ThabisoNkalusi2 posted:

"This means Zungu misled the court, saying he was with the accused on the day Senzo died."

AbuMrwetyana demanded:

"Just arrest the sisters and close this thing once and for all."

jeremie_mn responded:

"So, if two key pieces of evidence (DNA and Phone Map) do not put the accused on the scene, what is the state basing their case on? A lot of mistakes have been made in this case, and the state needs to punish all the officers involved."

IamMhlaba claimed:

"They killed Senzo; it's just that maybe Mncube was not the one who pulled the trigger, no matter how much the media can be bought."

Kelly Khumalo summoned to court

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo being summoned to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The singer is expected to be cross-examined on her alleged involvement and to answer for the cell phone numbers allegedly linking her to the case.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News