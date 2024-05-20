The Pretoria High Court heard how there was a lot of communication between the suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa

The cellphone data analyst testified that two of the accused called each other on the day of Meyiwa's murder

He further revealed that they spoke on the day Meyiwa died and afterwards, two months later

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Two of the men on trial for murdering Senzo Meyiwa called each other on the fateful day. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The connection between the five suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has become more apparent as the data analyst testifying at the Pretoria High Court on 20 May revealed that they spoke to each other on the fateful day.

Senzo Meyiwa suspects communicated: analyst

According to SABC News, Gideon Gouws testified that Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli called each other 11 times between 26 October 2014 and 14 December 2014. He said on the day Meyiwa was killed, the suspects spoke to each other several times.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial has been ongoing since 2021, when the five men accused of killing him appeared after they were arrested. During the trial, one of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, was found guilty of drug and gun ammunition charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

The Pretoria High Court held a trial-within-a-trial during Meyiwa's trial after two of the accused claimed their confessions were coerced

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that the confessions were not coerced, and the confessions were admitted

An affidavit read by Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that Kelly Khumalo may be the mastermind behind Meyiwa's death

Kelly Khumalo could be requested to appear in court and testify

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo could be subpoenaed to testify in court.

Thulani Mngomezulu, representing accused number two, revealed that Khumalo and music producer Sello "Chicco" Thwala's son, Longwe, would be called to testify.

This was because both Longwe and Kelly were present at Kelly's mother's house when Meyiwa died.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News