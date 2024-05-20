Global site navigation

Senzo Meyiwa Accused Communicated the Day He Was Killed
by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Pretoria High Court heard how there was a lot of communication between the suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa
  • The cellphone data analyst testified that two of the accused called each other on the day of Meyiwa's murder
  • He further revealed that they spoke on the day Meyiwa died and afterwards, two months later

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Two of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa spoke on the day of his murder
Two of the men on trial for murdering Senzo Meyiwa called each other on the fateful day. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The connection between the five suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has become more apparent as the data analyst testifying at the Pretoria High Court on 20 May revealed that they spoke to each other on the fateful day.

Senzo Meyiwa suspects communicated: analyst

According to SABC News, Gideon Gouws testified that Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli called each other 11 times between 26 October 2014 and 14 December 2014. He said on the day Meyiwa was killed, the suspects spoke to each other several times.

Senzo Meyiwa's trial has been ongoing since 2021, when the five men accused of killing him appeared after they were arrested. During the trial, one of them, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, was found guilty of drug and gun ammunition charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What you need to know about the Senzo Meyiwa case

