Senzo Meyiwa murder trial's first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, receives a 10-year prison sentence

Sibiya appeared in the Tembisa magistrate’s court for drug and ammunition charges

The court heard that Sibiya financially supports the children, as their unemployed mothers cannot. The defence requested leniency

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial accused, Muzii Sibiya, receives a 10-year sentence. Image: Adam Devy

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first of five men implicated in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to SowetanLIVE, Sibiya faced the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Thursday for drug and ammunition charges.

Arrested in May 2020, he was charged with drug dealing and illegal ammunition possession. In December, he was convicted of drug possession but acquitted of drug dealing, with a guilty verdict for possession of illegal ammunition.

Concerns rise over lack of remorse

Defence lawyer Morgan Masegela requested the court to consider specific factors in its judgment, including the accused's children residing with his parents in KwaZulu-Natal.

The court learned that Sibiya financially supports all the children, given that their mothers are unemployed. The defence appealed to the court for leniency.

The magistrate noted that within a short timeframe, Sibiya has rapidly demonstrated a disregard for the law, portraying himself as a threat to society.

Mzansi believes that he should be put behind bars

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defense claims murder confessions obtained under duress

Previously, Briefly News reported that the defence attorney, who is representing two people accused of confessing to Senzo Meyiwa's murder and identifying Kelly Khumalo's family home as the crime scene, requested a day from the Pretoria High Court to consult with the defendants.

State prosecutor George Baloyi informed the court that Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi made two confession statements while Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya confessed and identified the crime scene.

