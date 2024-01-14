Nadine Terblanche and eight-year-old Ruandré Vorster were murdered in their home in Alberton, and there've been recent developments in their criminal case

Initially, the gardener, Pardon Daanhire, was the only suspect under arrest for their horrific killing, which left many distraught

Recent reports indicate that a second suspect was arrested, and peeps were up in arms that it was someone close to the family

JOHANNESBURG - Nadine Terblanche and Ruandré Vorster's murder case has escalated. Recent reports indicate that there was a second suspect aside from Pardon Danhire.

An Alberton mother and child were killed, and a gardener was charged with their murders, but now the deceased's boyfriend was apprehended. Image: Gallo Images / Jens Schlueter

Source: Getty Images

Online reports indicated that another suspect was recently apprehended. Many people shared their thoughts after the murder had gotten public attention.

Nadine Terblanche and Ruandré Vorster case deelpment

The mother and son who were killed in axe murders have become a matter of national interest. Initially, both of them were said to have been killed by the gardener, but recent developments show there is more at play.

Who killed Nadine Terblanche and Ruandré Vorster muder?

According to The South African, the man who was Nadine's boyfriend, Freddie Stapelberg, was apprehended as a suspect. He is set to appear in court on 15th January 2024, according to Alberton's Record.

South Africans discuss Alberton double homicide case

Many people wondered whether the gardener would be released. Peeps shared their opinions about the case.

@Its_Otee commented:

"Facts never matter when it comes to pushing an extremism narrative."

McFumbat wrote:

"See, the dangerous side of the “white genocide” or “farm murder” lies, is that it opens an opportunity for the jealous boyfriends and husbands and whomever else hates one another, to murder others and hide behind these lies… “they sang Kill the Boer” and everyone runs with it."

@KaboLet said:

"The gardner must sue the state for wrongful arrest and embarrassment."

BaloyiLeonard added:

"The majority of home murders, including farm murders, are allegedly orchestrated by close family members."

@maDube_ argued:

"2 dangerous propaganda narratives were used in the wake of this murder. Xenophobes pointed the finger at the victim because he's Zimbo, while right-wing extremists demonized black South Africans for an attack committed by a white perpetrator. It's time to reject these stereotypes."

@pmcafrica exclaimed:

"Wow, what a twist...that cry at the funeral ...hope the innocent gardener is released."

