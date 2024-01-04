There is heightened security at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court as the two individuals involved in the New Year’s mass shooting

The individuals, suspected to be heavily armed, reportedly opened fire on the victims during the early hours of New Year's Day

The provincial government has voiced worry over the increasing crime rates in Soshanguve

Security heightened as suspects in New Year's mass murder case make a court appearance in Soshanguve. Image: Hasina Gori

SOSHANGUVE - A heightened police and private security presence is evident at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court as the two suspects involved in the New Year's mass murder shooting make their court appearance.

According to SABC News, family members and community members confronted the suspects, who are facing charges related to the murder of four individuals, including a police officer in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. The suspects, believed to be heavily armed, allegedly unleashed gunfire on the victims in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The motive behind the killings remains undisclosed.

Mzansi is furious by what has occurred in Soshanguve

Pebetsi Chiloane noted:

"What they did is pure evil. I guess one really knows what people are planning inside their hearts and heads."

Ruzani Mphumbude said:

"They are guilty."

Rifa Aksa expressed:

"Heartbreaking."

Law enforcement burdened with an influx of cases

The provincial government has expressed concern about the rising crime levels in Soshanguve.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the bereaved families and engaged with local law enforcement. Lesufi expressed that the police were facing an overwhelming number of case files, covering both minor and serious crimes.

