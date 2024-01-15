In Lotusville, Verulam, a 20-year-old man reportedly stabbed his grandfather to death and injured his father in a tragic incident

During heavy rains, the suspect and his father, attempting to protect their home, engaged in an altercation, according to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda

The suspect is now set to appear in court, facing charges related to the fatal stabbing and injuries inflicted on his father

A man, accused of fatally stabbing his grandfather and injuring his father, is scheduled to appear. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

VERULAM - In a tragic incident in Lotusville, Verulam, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death and injured his father.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda stated that the altercation occurred during heavy rains as the suspect and his father worked together to prevent water from entering their home on Trevonon Road.

As tensions rose, the grandfather intervened, leading to the 20-year-old allegedly grabbing a knife and stabbing both his father and grandfather.

According to SABC News, emergency services responded, rushing both victims to the hospital. Sadly, the grandfather succumbed to his stab wounds, while the father was recovering.

Suspect to appear in court

According to Reaction Unit SA the suspect is scheduled to appear in court today, facing charges related to the incident.

The suspect now faces legal consequences, appearing in court for charges related to the fatal stabbing and injuries inflicted on his father.

Mzansi is left traumatised by the news

Angie Gopi noted:

"Heartbreaking that a loved one could do this."

Balungile Dlamini stated:

"So brutal , may his soul rest in peace, and speed recovery to the father."

Geetha Amy Chiniah mentioned:

"Omg so heartbreaking when a loved one turns against the family."

Ruth Khubazi says:

"It's so sad to read about these teenagers who kill their parents may the Grandpa's soul rest in peace."

Zama Nomzamo expressed:

"So sad"

Morgan Pillay stated:

"Pray for a speedy recovery for the father and may the granddad's soul rest in peace."

Source: Briefly News