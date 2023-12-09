An angry mob took justice into their own hands after a six-year-old's body was found in her alleged killer's house in Mdantsane

The police faced a hostile crowd at the scene and made a chilling discovery at the suspect's house

South Africans reacted to the mob justice incident with mixed views, with some thanking the community for taking swift action

An angry mob beat a suspected murderer to death in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Image: Stock photos

MDANTSANE - A tragic incident unfolded as the body of a six-year-old child, missing since Wednesday, was discovered in the house of her alleged killer in the Eastern Cape.

The community, enraged by the news, took matters into their own hands, resulting in the alleged killer being severely beaten.

Confrontation with authorities

When the police were called to the scene on Thursday evening in NU 13 Inyibiba, they faced hostility from the agitated community, reported SowetanLIVE.

The police managed to enter the premises with backup, only to find a severely injured naked male outside, who later died from his injuries.

Body found under the bed

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu revealed that after searching the house, officers made a horrifying discovery.

The lifeless body of the six-year-old child was found under a bed, wrapped in plastic. The incident raised suspicions of sexual assault, but the authorities are awaiting post-mortem findings before confirming.

Citizens disturbed by child's death

South Africans weighed in on the chilling murder of the child and the death of the suspect.

Karabelo Kay said:

"Feel this somehow denies the family much-needed answers. He's dead and that's fabulous but the family might never know why and what prompted him into such a ghastly deed."

Karabelo Lemenemene Kay wrote:

"Things are a little trickier when you're the bereaved family looking for answers."

Mabongi Mabasa said:

"Job well done to the community of Mdantsane.Proud of you keep doing the great work,"

Deoman posted:

"Only one case of murder and another of self-defence here. The community took steps to protect itself."

@PaloKhaile1 posted:

"Since we don't have government I fully thank the community for eliminating the problem."

