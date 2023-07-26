A young woman from Pietermaritzburg narrowly survived a brutal kidnapping and assault

The woman was left for dead in a bush for two days after an unknown gang allegedly attempted to cut off her head

South Africans are outraged by the senseless attack and have questioned what kind of people would commit such a horrific crime

PIETERMARITZBURG - A 23-year-old woman miraculously survived being left for dead in a bush in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, by her brutal attackers.

A woman was allegedly kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg, brutally assaulted and left for dead. Image: Stock photo

Two days after the woman was kidnapped, assaulted and nearly decapitated, the victim stumbled out of a bush near Gladys Manzi Road. She approached men who were fixing their cars and asked them for water.

Noticing that the 23-year-old was covered in blood, with gaping wounds on her neck and face, the men asked her to lie down and immediately called for help, SowetanLIVE reported.

Badly injured KZN kidnapping victim details brutal assault

Mi7 National Group's armed response and emergency medical services responded to the scene and found the victim in critical condition but still conscious and began to unravel what happened to her.

A group of men allegedly kidnapped the woman on Saturday, 22 July. She recalled being dragged into the bush, where the men repeatedly assaulted her. The brutal assault ended with the men stabbing the victim several times before leaving her for dead.

Paramedics believe attacks tried to decapitate kidnapping victim

The gaping wounds on her shoulder, neck and face led paramedics to conclude that the attackers had attempted to cut off her head, TimesLIVE reported.

Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said the company's medic administered advanced life support at the scene before the kidnapping victim was transported to the hospital.

South Africans floored by KZN woman's brutal assault

Below are some comments:

Dhaki Molly Kondi commented:

"Shame! I hope she remembers the Mother Fathers!"

Melwyn Ward claimed:

"If the death penalty is not brought back, these crimes will just continue, criminals are not afraid of going to prison."

Thembinkosi Taba mourned:

"Some people are heartless."

Virginia Canham said:

"What the hell is going on not even an animal does this nooo, this is some inhumane species from out of space."

No Zihstak asked:

"What kind of demon tries to [decapitate]someone alive? Like seriously?!"

