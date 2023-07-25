A woman shared the technique she uses to ensure that her belly is flat a trending TikTok video

The woman wraps her waist in tape, applies creams and a corset and sleeps for five hours in her body wrap

Netizens who have tried it swear by it and claim that the benefits vary from looking good in a dress to getting a flatter belly

A woman tried plastic wrap to cut down the belly fat. Image: @mel_sposh

Source: TikTok

A woman has gone to extreme lengths to get the perfect figure, including wrapping herself in plastic and sellotape!

Not only does she don a plastic bag over her upper body, but she also wraps her torso with a generous application of sellotape.

Woman wraps herself in sellotape for a flat belly, trends on TikTok

The woman's extensive technique reached over 200K views, and many testified that it worked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@mel_sphosh, an account shared by a Zulu woman and her daughter, shows how the mother, already wearing a plastic bag over her body, is wrapping herself using the tape. She then puts a training corset around her waist before encouraging her followers to apply Vicks Vaporub and a lotion.

According to Healthline, there is no evidence that wrapping the body contributes to weight loss. Thus, the loss of weight occurs mainly due to water loss. As soon as the body takes in water, the " lost " weight immediately returns to the body. Proper exercise and a balanced diet are recommended and safe ways to lose weight. Watch the video here:

South Africans that tried the plastic wrap say that it works

Netizens debated whether this method works, with one having tried it disastrously. Others, on the other hand, believe it works.

Wothi-Mthiyane said:

"I would never try it again. I got blisters because of this."

User4640281723077 added:

"So I went home last week to visit them, and I found my mother doing this. I could not believe my eyes. Our parents are doing too much now."

Nokuthula Qhawekazi testified to its effectiveness.

"I only use the tape for certain events. It works wonders in my dresses. It takes lots of time to set it right, but it's worth it."

User4647085744726 also commented.

"This works, shame. I'm on day four, and I'm already seeing results."

Risuna Mathebula is also thinking of trying it.

"I will use it now because I have a pot belly and need a new figure. I'm too big."

Woman loses weight after intermittent fasting for a week

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful woman impressed the nation by showing fantastic weight loss after following a strict diet.

The woman shared on Twitter that she eats one meal a day, and the pictures she shared showed a marked change in her weight. The woman lost five kilos after doing intermittent fasting for a week.

Other netizens stanned and said they tried it, which worked for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News