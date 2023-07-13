One woman shares a video of what else could be functional as gym attire after people complained about her usual clothes

The creator made a hilarious video in response to those who tell her not to wear tight clothes at the gym

Many netizens were in stitches over the woman's witty clip posted on TikTok, as many other women could relate

A TikTokker makes people laugh with her sharp sense of humour. The lady decided to demonstrate what it would look like if she listened to people who told her not to wear tight clothes at the gym.

A TikTok video shows a woman in the gym dressed conservatively after people complained about her other gym wear. Image: @iphantakazi

Many people were amused by her clap back in the video. TikTok viewers could not get enough as the video got thousands of likes.

Gym enthusiast works out in modest outfit to make a point in TikTok video

One funny lady, @iphantakazi, posted that she gets told to stop wearing tight clothing at the gym. In a video, she showed a picture of herself in her usual gym gear before transitioning to a shot of her doing squats in a full-length skirt.

South Africans amused by woman's joke about gym attire critics

Online users thought it was hilarious to see a woman working out in a skirt. Read peepss' hilarious commentary below:

NONTOBEKO said:

"For peace sake."

Mkhize Ndumiso added:

"Ngiyazi uyadlala. TBH, especially if you have your own gym equipment at home, tennis skirts r a good option."

NkinselaLedlozi commented:

"I wear my leggings when jogging. bayakhuluma too much abantu. Had the same thing said to me, deleted facebook ngaqhubeka doing me."

Bongani Sibiya wrote:

"Mxm thank you for making me laugh today ."

Nokubongabongz added:

"To avoid umsindo."

Gym TikTok videos make South Africans laugh

Many people love to see others work out. Some end up doing the most while pumping iron, like one guy who did a viral dance on gym equipment.

