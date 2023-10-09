A viral TikTok video shows an angry mob attacking an alleged thief in Durban, South Africa

Netizens react with mixed views, some expressing approval of mob justice while others condemn the violence

Mob justice is a serious problem that can have devastating consequences, and it is important to avoid taking the law into your own hands

Netizens reacted to a video of a mob attacking an alleged thief. Image: @zetwisebackup/TikTok

A video showing a large group of people in South Beach, Durban ganging up to physically assault an alleged thief has sparked reactions online.

Video shows angry mob attacking thief in Durban

The said thug is barely visible in the footage as scores of people can be seen violently attacking him.

It is unclear what exactly the man was suspected of stealing.

Watch the video below:

North West University defines mob justice as the act of a group of people extrajudicially punishing someone they believe to have committed a crime. Anger, frustration, and a lack of trust in the formal justice system often motivates it.

Netizens react to the violent behaviour

The post sparked differing views as some people expressed their approval of mob justice. Others shared that they were against it and disappointed by the angry mob in the video.

Sandile replied:

"ilegenge yase Ndwendwe , Malukazi , Nanda , Folweniiyahlupha e beach."

peekay responded:

"Asishaywe isgebengu ngisizonda kabi."

Bhunganelihle commented:

"Where are the cops?"

Wonke responded:

"Cameraman uyasaba ukusondela ."

Ladreamin said:

"Durban is really finished nothing left there."

Yolanda replied:

"Nginamahloni."

Mihlali commented:

"Icala lizophuma noyedwa engikwaziyo."

litalethu0 said:

"Buka nje makuze Umashu, noMlazi nendwedwe ebeach."

Community members turn to mob justice after a KZN woman chained her child and left

In another article, Briefly News reported that community members of an informal settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, attacked a woman for allegedly shackling her child while she was away.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram says the seven-year-old little girl was spotted inside a shack chained to a rafter.

Balarm explained that RUSA received a call requesting assistance on Sunday, 20 August, about a mother being assaulted by a mob.

