A man in Cape Town was found scaling a tall railway pole, only to be caught red-handed stealing copper cables

Local residents called the police who prevented the man from suffering a dangerous fall upon his arrest

Bonteheuwel's ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, detailed the man's well-known history of criminality

CAPE TOWN - A man was spotted climbing a tall railway pole but Cape Town residents soon discovered that he was stealing copper cables.

When confronted by local residents, the man from Bonteheuwel made a daring jump but was caught by police officers, who prevented him from a potentially severe fall.

Cobber cable thief was on police's radar

According to SowetaLIVE, Bonteheuwel's ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, revealed that the man had a notorious track record of criminal activities.

McKenzie said the suspect has been a headache for authorities with both gang-related and cable theft issues. The councillor thanked residents for swiftly contacting the police to address the situation.

Cape Town thief compared to Spider-Man

McKenzie humorously described the man's descent from the pylon as resembling Spider-Man's agile movements, before his arrest by law enforcement.

He added that he hopes that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will pursue charges against the individual, potentially resulting in a denial of bail and a mandated minimum sentence.

SA discuss daring copper cable thief

Read some of the comments below:

Tebogo Tms said:

"In Hillbrow, we see this every day, all the street lights are off even in front of the police station ."

Peter Mnguni wrote:

"People must govern not only politicians who give us 7th-grade service shame and collisions must lead us not for themselves."

Jikaman Mokgokong mentioned:

"What goes up must come down even an eagle comes down to drink water."

Samuel Ketsise commented:

"Easy catch for the police."

Brenda T Mokoena posted:

"Ska wara ke South Africa Mo."

