Police in Johannesburg have arrested two men involved in a jewellery heist at East Rand Mall on Father's Day

The men were apprehended after a high-speed chase that ended in the north Johannesburg township, Alexandra

The police have launched a manhunt to find the six other robbers who took part in the heist

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - A high-speed chase on the streets of Johannesburg after a brazen jewellery store heist ended in cuffs for two thieves.

The police in Johannesburg have arrested two out of eight criminals involved in a jewellery heist at East Rand Mall. Image: Harald Freudenmacher & Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Father's Day, 18 June, when eight men stormed the store at East Rand Mall and held the employees at gunpoint. The robbers stole an unspecified amount of jewellery before fleeing the heist scene.

On the way out of the mall, the robbers fired shots randomly and jumped into getaway cars as police gave chase.

One of the getaway cars was eventually cornered over 24 km away from the mall in Alexandra, and one thief was arrested, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Father's Day jewellery heist culprit leads police to accomplice in Alexandra

National Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man cooperated with the police and led them to two houses in Alexandra.

This is where the second thief was arrested, and three other getaway cars were found. One of the getaway cars was hijacked in Limpopo earlier this year.

While the two robbers are in custody, the police are on the lookout for the remaining six suspects and have launched a search to bring them into custody, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans applaud SAPS for arresting Father's Day jewellery heist culprits

Below are some comments:

Tony Govender praised:

"Well done, officers. Keep up the good work, and get rid of these ruthless rotten eggs for good."

Lawrence Wardle complained:

"These mall robberies getting more daring and dangerous."

Lemmy Alfred said:

"These people are wanted at Limpopo, this must be investigated big time."

Anthony Maduray suggested:

"These parasites need to be given to the crocodiles."

@MsKabzela congratulated:

"These violent crimes are costly. Well done to SAPS for the quick reaction & apprehension of the two suspects."

5 robbers who stole R3m in jewellery from Polokwane mall in elaborate heist traced and arrested in KZN

In another story, Briefly News reported the elaborate heist that resulted in the theft of R 3 million in jewellery in Polokwane has ended in handcuffs for the alleged robbers.

Police have arrested five men in connection to the Debbi Mounton's jewellery store robbery, which happened on 12 May, after tracking the men to Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the day of the robbery, the men entered the store located in Savannah Mall, Polokwane. They held the employees at gunpoint before rounding up the jewellery and fleeing the scene with the stolen goods, Polokwane Observer reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News