Police have brought five alleged robbers to justice following a R3 million jewellery heist in Polokwane

The men were traced to Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, where they were found in possession of the stolen items and arrested

The men appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, where they were charged with robbery with aggravated circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

MOOI RIVER - The elaborate heist that resulted in the theft of R 3 million in jewellery in Polokwane has ended in handcuffs for the alleged robbers.

Police arrested five alleged robbers for the theft of R3m worth of jewellery from a Limpopo store. Image: @SAPolice/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Police have arrested five men in connection to the Debbi Mounton's jewellery store robbery, which happened on 12 May, after tracking the men to Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal.

On the day of the robbery, the men entered the store located in Savannah Mall, Polokwane. They held the employees at gunpoint before rounding up the jewellery and fleeing the scene with the stolen goods, Polokwane Observer reported.

5 robbers found with R3m worth of jewellery stolen from Polokwane store

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that after the alleged robbers were traced to Mooi River, police found them in possession of the stolen items, which were successfully linked to the robbery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The five men appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 8 June, where they were charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, IOL reported.

The matter was adjourned to 14 June, when the alleged robbers will appear in court for bail hearings.

South Africans praise SAPS for arresting 5 jewellery robbers

Below are some comments:

@SikhoPhilani said:

"After "staying low" for 3 weeks! Well done to SAPS."

@Agent2053 remarked:

"All the from Kzn to commit crimes in Limpopo."

@LouisChanguion praised:

"Well done to the team."

@JoFjojo celebrated:

"This is always good news."

@iSiboneloEsihle added:

"Long arm of the law."

TikTok video of woman after fighting off thugs at Groove over her phone, SA concerned over her bloody clothes

In another robbery-related story, Briefly News reported that one TikTokker posted a video after going through an ordeal. This brave soul was in a face-off against robbers.

Online users were floored by the details of the woman's experience. Seeing how the woman survived the attack, the clip garnered 33 000 likes.

@khensanigubayiii made content after surviving a robbery. The lady looked roughed up, with blood on her clothes and a scraped elbow, but she assured people that she was able to retrieve her phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News