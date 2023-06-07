A lady refused to get robbed without a fight, and she showed the result of her bravery in a viral video

The woman demonstrated the love she has for her phone when some guys did their best to steal it from her

People were fascinated as they saw evidence that the woman fought hard to make sure she would keep her property

One TikTokker posted a video after going through an ordeal. This brave soul was in a face-off against robbers.

Online users were floored by details of the woman's experience. Seeing how the woman survived the attack, the clip garnered 33 000 likes.

TikTok video of stunner bragging after teaching thugs a lesson gets 300k views

@khensanigubayiii made content after surviving a robbery. The lady looked roughed up, with blood on her clothes and a scraped elbow, but she assured people that she was able to retrieve her phone. Watch her celebrate below:

Mzansi proud of woman who stood her ground against criminals

Peeps are always upset by crime reports, but this one had a happy ending. People commented that they were glad the TikTokker stood her ground.

intl. slay mama wrote:

"Proud of you my dhyie. What an achievement."

sikelela.njoli added:

"I'm glad you're okay. Mina I got robbed by people driving white Jetta they took my things."

Felicity warned her:

"Never fight sisi you can easily lose your life for things that are replaceable."

Lilithaa Vuso declared:

"The Emperor, the conqueror. The champion, the Lion is here."

Khensani Gubayi II, the creator bragged:

"The blood there is the thugs’ not mine."

Amanda celebrated:

"We are proud of you baby girl!"

