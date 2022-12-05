A woman shared her experience with crime in South Africa and proved just how bad it could get, even with the police's help

The content creator told a story of how she was robbed at gunpoint and solved her case but was still disappointed by SAPS

Online users reacted to the story in amazement as they could not believe how the criminals go away with it

A video on Twitter caused a stir as a woman explained how she was robbed and then found her own attackers. The lady's traumatising story left many people amazed.

A woman said she was about at gunpoint and found the criminals, but the police still failed to catch them. Image: @aadore_m

The story got a lot of attention as it showed how useless the South African police could be. People also learned valuable lessons from the lady and her decisions.

SA woman robbed at gunpoint solves her own case

A video posted by @aadore_m on Twitter shows the woman telling her story about how she was robbed. In the video, she explains that while shopping at Woolworths, a man claimed her car was damaged in the parking lot.

The lady immediately followed the man outside, where he robbed her at gunpoint with three friends. She said:

"Gun point, they tell me to get into the car.. they tell me to do to the bank to withdraw."

Continuing with the story, she said that the police barely helped her. The woman details that she later found the criminal by coincidence when she was out for lunch with a friend. The TikToker called the policeman in charge of her case, who took him in, and then never got an update. She said:

"I call the captain, 'I say made your job easy, give me a call on Monday'.. believe you me, I have being waiting for eight years, seven months, 17 days 19 hours 18 min and 12 seconds for the call. Tot nou, ek wag net."[Until now I am still waiting.]"

Mzansi is rife with crime a people were disappointed to hear that her case was never solved even after handing over the thief. Netizens were in awe of the wild story.

@MojentoDavid commented:

"It looks like our country's national security is relaxed.."

BabakaEthan commented:

"SA is a movie!"

@KoomeGitobu commented:

"When I tell you SA crime has gone to group-of-schools."

@kea1sky commented:

"The story is not funny but she's a great narrator... It's the part where she's in tears."

@KavooMulumba commented:

"SA move crazy."

@ZamaMbatha2 commented:

"It’s the storytelling for me..this is so horrible... I’m so sorry mama."

@cydric1 commented:

"Stay vigilant."

@_Fanzo commented:

"We can't live like this."

@mzsalha99 commented:

"Eish man, how much of this are we supposed to take?"

"My heart dropped:" Supermom faces man trying to steal her baby, peeps horrified

Briefly News previously reported that a terrifying video of a child in danger got millions of views on TikTok. The woman bravely fought a kidnapper who almost got away with her child.

The clip shows how easily the kidnapper could have been successful. Many people discussed the video and how ready the kidnapper was.

A video shared by @itslighskinaustin got 5.5 million views as people were amazed by the mother saving her child from a kidnapper without second thoughts. The video shows a man reaching over a fence to grab a child before the mother ran out.

