A video went viral on TikTok as a brave lady saved her child from a kidnapper who got his hands on her baby

The video shows just how quickly the mom acted as she took a dangerous man head-on before he got his way

People commented on how terrifying the video was, and many applauded the mum's bravery and impeccable timing

A terrifying video of a child in danger got millions of views on TikTok. The woman bravely fought a kidnapper who almost got away with her child.

A video shows the length a mother went to save her child from a kidnapper. Image: TikTok/lightskinaustin

Source: UGC

The clip shows how easily the kidnapper could have been successful. Many people discussed the video and how ready the kidnapper was.

Woman saves child from kidnapper

A video shared by @itslighskinaustin got 5.5 million views as people were amazed by the mother saving her child from a kidnapper without second thoughts. The video shows how a man reached over a fence to grab a child before the mother came running out.

Watch the full video below:

People were amazed as they watched the woman go about the child back and chase the predator away. People flooded the comments with their reactions, as online users love to see a happy ending.

Civi pirovneba commented:

"My stomach fell."

Dre commented:

"It was broad daylight."

AG commented:

"I don’t get how people can be so evilhe's going on like it's a daily activity."

Alex commented:

"I’m so glad that the mom was quick enough before it was too late"

hailey commented:

"This made my heart drop instantly"

Jaia commented:

"My jaw dropped."

Mhm... commented:

"The fact that he had a getaway ride to :/"

Nic commented:

"The worst part about this. It's broad daylight."

Blue commented:

"Bro the way he had someone ready on a motorcycle."

Kanade's #1 fan commented:

"The way she was IN HER OWN HOUSE."

Source: Briefly News