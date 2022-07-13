A mother got the stress of her life when giving her child a snack to munch on turned into the world's biggest mess

A presumably tired Mum shared the mess that her daughter made after being handed a snack to enjoy

The video of how snack time ended up for the little girl headmen in stitches as the mother captured the little girl enjoying her hot mess

A little girl's mother, @christinaabiola, filmed the results of trusting her daughter with feeding herself. The little girl seems to be innocently enjoying and yoghurt her mother gave her.

A mother's messy toddler ate her snack in the most inconvenient way possible, much to her mother's horror. Image: Instagram /@christinaabiola

To the mother's dismay, her bundle of joy turned into the messiest toddler in the world at that moment. The little girl's state would have anyone stressed.

Clip of little girl creatively eating her snack cracks up netizens

The hilarious video of a little girl smothering her face full of yoghurt had many cracking up. The mother to the adorable messy tot lamented that she had trusted her daughter to feed herself properly, proving why some people do not want children.

Although the toddler seems to enjoy the yoghurt, she also uses it as a face cream or mask. The adorable little girl established a pattern where she wiped the snack across her face and then licked it off as the best way to eat her yummy snack.

The little girl's ingenuity amused many in finding a unique way to eat her yoghurt. Netizens had jokes about the little girl's impromptu yoghurt face mask.

@crystalotv commented:

"Face mask? She’s practicing for Sephora Squad 2050 "

@_beautiful.brii commented:

"Not her patting it on her face like it’s a mask "

@_thebtchinme commented:

" I am livid looking at this . I would throw the whole car away I am not cleaning that"

@nonduality.o commented:

"What’s wrong?! she is patting so that means it’s luxury treatment nooooow

@celebrate commented:

"Doing what she see. "

@__kira______ commented:

"Her skin is gonna be smooth hunny "

@seddyrex commented:

"She’s like “And I’m going to do it again” "

@dr_sarah_eve

"My daughter did this a few weeks back. I genuinely thought I could trust her but she was smearing ice cream all over herself!"

"Mom life": Mama frustrated at baby for "babying", the internet can relate

Briefly News previously reported that Britt, a young mom, shared a pic of her cute baby, who had a seriously messy nappy session. She later updated her post with a pic of him happily taking his bath in the comment section. The frustrated mom captioned her messy pic:

"Everybody wants a baby until the baby starts babying."

Parents of messy babies were all too happy to share pics of the messes that they experienced. Britt's Twitter post was soon inundated with pics and videos from other frustrated parents, while other peeps were surprised at the images they saw.

