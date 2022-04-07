A mother showed peeps the mess that her baby made with a pic that she posted on Twitter, where she vented

She moaned about how babies "baby", which compelled other parents to share their frustrations about their messy young ones

Peeps cackled at the post, as some vowed to never have kids while others asked questions about parenting

Britt, a young mom, shared a pic of her cute baby, who had a seriously messy nappy session. She later updated her post with a pic of him happily taking his bath in the comment section. The frustrated mom captioned her messy pic:

"Everybody wants a baby until the baby starts babying."

Parents of messy babies were all too happy to share pics of the messes that they experienced. Britt's Twitter post was soon inundated with pics and videos from other frustrated parents while other peeps were surprised at the images they saw.

@dejyvo said:

"This could be a dumb question but I’m asking anyway. Why baby poop be green? Is it the milk?"

@HmmHuhWha said:

@100khimself said:

"The Only Way This Won’t Happen Is If You Change The Baby Right Away Instead Of Letting The Dookie Sit There An The Baby Rolling Over Sitting In It Doing Flips An All That Other Shit In It."

@dasiastennett said:

@963Akasha369 said:

"Lmao I once was getting my daughter ready for a bath and I took her diaper off and was about to carry her from the bed to tub and she did this all over me and the bed ."

