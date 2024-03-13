Global site navigation

RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers Employee Leads Heartfelt Prayer Before Colleagues, TikTok Video Touches SA
Family and Relationships

RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers Employee Leads Heartfelt Prayer Before Colleagues, TikTok Video Touches SA

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A TikTok video shows a RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers employee leading a morning prayer before deliveries
  • The team's faith and camaraderie were on full display in the short clip that's gaining traction on the platform
  • The video got netizens talking, and they expressed their desire to work in a positive environment like RAM

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A courier said a heartfelt prayer before his co-workers
A man led a prayer at his workplace in Johannesburg. Image: @sydney_mkhabela
Source: TikTok

The team at RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers took a moment to come together in prayer before hitting the road to deliver packages.

Mzansi man shares a prayer video

One man led his colleagues in a moving prayer that set a positive tone for the day ahead. The touching video was posted on TikTok by @sydney_mkhabela.

It seems these morning prayer sessions are a routine. The employee's TikTok page is filled with clips showing the team's commitment to starting their day on a positive note.

Read also

South African man's side hustle rakes in R30k, TikTok video sparks curiosity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Praise for a positive work culture

In a world where complaints about toxic work environments dominate online convos, the RAM Couriers video is a breath of fresh air.

Watch the video below:

Ram Hand-to-Hand Courier jobs

Some viewers joked that they want to be employed by the courier company because they want to experience working alongside colleagues with strong faith.

@Ngungunyane said:

"Even when I was on leave I would come back daily for prayers. In one voice there will be blessings of unity and grace."

@lesegoKay asked:

"Can you please hire me, I want to work here."

@fadzanai80 stated:

"RAM you are blessed to have this man, he is covering everything you touch with the blood of Jesus."

@user1134815331950 mentioned:

Read also

TikTok video of disabled schoolchildren performing the Skomota dance challenge went viral

"Powerful. You don't know how much I wish I had such a working environment."

@tzacaney shared:

"Not me feeling this prayer in my misery."

@Bontle_Judy commented:

"Wow, I really love how you are letting God use you at your workplace."

@Sisanda posted:

"Off to Google them and pray for a job there."

@flavour added:

"Now I see why Ram is doing well. The power of God is directing the employees. They must not bully us on the road."

University student scores a lift from delivery guy

In another article, Briefly News reported that a university student went from point A to B through creative means. The lady got help from a Debonairs pizza delivery employee.

The video amused online users. People could not stop cracking up as they heard the song she used in the TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel