The team at RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers took a moment to come together in prayer before hitting the road to deliver packages.

Mzansi man shares a prayer video

One man led his colleagues in a moving prayer that set a positive tone for the day ahead. The touching video was posted on TikTok by @sydney_mkhabela.

It seems these morning prayer sessions are a routine. The employee's TikTok page is filled with clips showing the team's commitment to starting their day on a positive note.

Praise for a positive work culture

In a world where complaints about toxic work environments dominate online convos, the RAM Couriers video is a breath of fresh air.

Ram Hand-to-Hand Courier jobs

Some viewers joked that they want to be employed by the courier company because they want to experience working alongside colleagues with strong faith.

@Ngungunyane said:

"Even when I was on leave I would come back daily for prayers. In one voice there will be blessings of unity and grace."

@lesegoKay asked:

"Can you please hire me, I want to work here."

@fadzanai80 stated:

"RAM you are blessed to have this man, he is covering everything you touch with the blood of Jesus."

@user1134815331950 mentioned:

"Powerful. You don't know how much I wish I had such a working environment."

@tzacaney shared:

"Not me feeling this prayer in my misery."

@Bontle_Judy commented:

"Wow, I really love how you are letting God use you at your workplace."

@Sisanda posted:

"Off to Google them and pray for a job there."

@flavour added:

"Now I see why Ram is doing well. The power of God is directing the employees. They must not bully us on the road."

