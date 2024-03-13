RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers Employee Leads Heartfelt Prayer Before Colleagues, TikTok Video Touches SA
- A TikTok video shows a RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers employee leading a morning prayer before deliveries
- The team's faith and camaraderie were on full display in the short clip that's gaining traction on the platform
- The video got netizens talking, and they expressed their desire to work in a positive environment like RAM
The team at RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers took a moment to come together in prayer before hitting the road to deliver packages.
Mzansi man shares a prayer video
One man led his colleagues in a moving prayer that set a positive tone for the day ahead. The touching video was posted on TikTok by @sydney_mkhabela.
It seems these morning prayer sessions are a routine. The employee's TikTok page is filled with clips showing the team's commitment to starting their day on a positive note.
Praise for a positive work culture
In a world where complaints about toxic work environments dominate online convos, the RAM Couriers video is a breath of fresh air.
Watch the video below:
Ram Hand-to-Hand Courier jobs
Some viewers joked that they want to be employed by the courier company because they want to experience working alongside colleagues with strong faith.
@Ngungunyane said:
"Even when I was on leave I would come back daily for prayers. In one voice there will be blessings of unity and grace."
@lesegoKay asked:
"Can you please hire me, I want to work here."
@fadzanai80 stated:
"RAM you are blessed to have this man, he is covering everything you touch with the blood of Jesus."
@user1134815331950 mentioned:
"Powerful. You don't know how much I wish I had such a working environment."
@tzacaney shared:
"Not me feeling this prayer in my misery."
@Bontle_Judy commented:
"Wow, I really love how you are letting God use you at your workplace."
@Sisanda posted:
"Off to Google them and pray for a job there."
@flavour added:
"Now I see why Ram is doing well. The power of God is directing the employees. They must not bully us on the road."
University student scores a lift from delivery guy
In another article, Briefly News reported that a university student went from point A to B through creative means. The lady got help from a Debonairs pizza delivery employee.
The video amused online users. People could not stop cracking up as they heard the song she used in the TikTok video.
