A South African man blew netizens away by revealing his lucrative side hustle in a TikTok video

The guy said he is in the dropshipping business and managed to earn R30,000 in just eight days

The clip sparked curiosity from unemployed people and those wanting to earn extra money remotely

A Mzansi man plugged TikTok users with a profitable side online side hustle. Image: @sirgabrielchrist

Source: TikTok

One man has taken TikTok by storm with a jaw-dropping revelation of his lucrative side hustle.

He spilt the beans on his impressive earnings in a viral video on his account @sirgabrielchrist.

Man opens up about profitable side hustle

So, what's the secret behind his success? The man credits his impressive earnings to his involvement in the dropshipping business.

He said he managed to rake in a whopping R30,000 in the first 8 days of March, showing the potential of this side hustle to generate substantial income.

What is dropshipping?

Drop shipping is a business that enables you to sell products online without physical premises where those products are housed and handled.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks TikTokkers' curiosity

The viral clip got people interested, particularly those seeking alternative income streams. With unemployment rates soaring and the desire to earn extra money from the comfort of home, netizens are eager to learn more about this intriguing opportunity.

See the comments below:

@Lungelo.Zikhali asked:

"Please explain what dropshipping is?"

@Mtakagogo stated:

"I am broke and trying to organise a laptop. Then I will come to you for mentorship. I need this."

@_khulem asked:

"Is there like a step-by-step guide that you provide for someone who's got interest to start this?"

@Ntumbeza wrote:

"What they don’t tell you is how much it’ll cost you to start, they just want you to buy courses."

@_benbikos__diary commented:

"Can you please do a series on how to start in SA?"

@cindybuffel shared:

"Guys I'm not working, life is hard. How do I start nkosi yam?"

@nyx_cruella mentioned:

"Truth is it also wants a bit of money to get started, so be willing to spend before you start earning."

@Gaone9 added:

"I’ve been following you please help I’m in Botswana."

KZN student reveals lucrative side hustle

