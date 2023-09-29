A student from KwaZulu-Natal has shared that her side hustle is earning her a hefty R10,000 to R20,000 each month on a TikTok video

This astonishing income has captured the interest of Mzansi, leaving many curious about what type of business she is doing

Her openness about her earnings and strategies has sparked conversations and inquiries among curious netizens

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of the earnings she makes every month from her side hustle. Images: @noxolozungu4

Source: TikTok

A student from KwaZulu-Natal has opened up about her thriving side hustle in a TikTok video, which brings in a substantial monthly income of R10,000 to R20,000.

Side hustle booms

TikTok user @noxolozungu4 shared in a video how she collects her deliveries and sells the products she receives from overseas. She does a step-by-step guide for unboxing the items. Her voicing her earnings has piqued the interest of many in Mzansi who are eager to learn more.

The student shares insights into her successful venture in the video, emphasising the power of leveraging social media platforms like TikTok for entrepreneurship. Her openness about her income and side job has sparked a wave of curiosity among viewers, prompting inquiries and discussions about her methods.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi wants answers

As people become more intrigued by this student's innovative side hustle, it inspires others to explore their entrepreneurial endeavours, potentially opening up new avenues for financial stability and personal growth.

Peeps flocked to the comment section wanting to know more:

@cmphiwe_owami asked:

"How much you need to start this business I'm interested."

@04/11_01 shared:

"I have this fear of not having customers bandla."

@Bakii Lopez joked:

"Ahhhhhhhhh ita giving."

@lebo@1224 said:

"I want to but i don't have money."

@Maggzy commented:

"I'm really interested in this business."

Source: Briefly News